Analysts Anticipate Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. Flex posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.55. 4,757,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,117. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Flex has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $240,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,481 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Flex by 1.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Flex by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 38,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 177,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Flex by 7.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

