Analysts Anticipate Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 9,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,456. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSL. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 62,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

