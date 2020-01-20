Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.35. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,708. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $53.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 335.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

