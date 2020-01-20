Analysts Anticipate Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce sales of $76.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.50 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $334.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $335.00 million, with estimates ranging from $331.30 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.65 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $112.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 3.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

See Also: Golden Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.