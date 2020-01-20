Analysts Expect Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Castlight Health posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.46 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 21.68% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSLT. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Castlight Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

NYSE CSLT traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $1.38. The company had a trading volume of 391,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

In other news, President Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 31,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $42,419.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 320,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,545.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 51,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $68,985.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,638 shares in the company, valued at $398,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,059 shares of company stock valued at $210,265. Company insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 1,293.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Castlight Health by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castlight Health (CSLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.