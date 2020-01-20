Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.28. 252,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,126. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $635.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECHO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 265.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 16.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

