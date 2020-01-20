Analysts Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given LCNB an industry rank of 169 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get LCNB alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCNB shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 15,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,604. LCNB has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market cap of $235.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $25,601.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $72,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,488 shares of company stock worth $301,794 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in LCNB by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in LCNB in the third quarter valued at approximately $883,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in LCNB by 51.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LCNB (LCNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.