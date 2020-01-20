Analysts Expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.14. M.D.C. posted earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 100,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,072,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,165,000 after acquiring an additional 144,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.45. 371,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

