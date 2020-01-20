Analysts Expect MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will post $12.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.65 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $11.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full-year sales of $80.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.81 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $111.24 million, with estimates ranging from $92.35 million to $143.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MorphoSys.

MorphoSys (NYSE:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 million.

MorphoSys stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

