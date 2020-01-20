Analysts Expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. PC Connection posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 217,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,157. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in PC Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 609.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit