Analysts Expect PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.74. PC Connection posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $729.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti set a $47.00 price target on shares of PC Connection and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of CNXN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.15. 217,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,157. PC Connection has a 1-year low of $31.15 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $75,915.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $897,207.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,039 shares of company stock worth $1,791,365. Company insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in PC Connection by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 609.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in PC Connection in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in PC Connection by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

