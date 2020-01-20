Analysts Expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 12.28%.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.20. 161,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $472.99 million, a PE ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.79. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 9,000 shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,128,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 259,239 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 944,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 119,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 314,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 239,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

