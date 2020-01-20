Analysts Expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post $12.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.50 million to $12.42 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $12.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $48.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.60 million to $49.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.50 million, with estimates ranging from $51.41 million to $53.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMED. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sharps Compliance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $872,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 33,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.23. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

