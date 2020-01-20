Analysts Expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.66. Sykes Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYKE traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.83. 102,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $38.24.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

