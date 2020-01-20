Analysts Set Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) Target Price at $20.33

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ASNA stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 328,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ascena Retail Group has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 167,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,266,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 260,054 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,337,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Ascena Retail Group by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 275,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 202,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

