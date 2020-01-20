Analysts Set Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target at $49.33

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4,496.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 554,598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period.

Shares of HRTX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 971,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,952. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

