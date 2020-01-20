Analysts Set New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) PT at $17.90

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.90.

A number of analysts have commented on NRZ shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Argus started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,929,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,732,000 after acquiring an additional 525,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,928,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,033,000 after acquiring an additional 983,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,696,000 after acquiring an additional 989,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,659,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,735,000 after acquiring an additional 164,353 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,882,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NRZ stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.