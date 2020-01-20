Andrew Micallef Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MRVL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.49. 11,517,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,628. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 1,997,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.
MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
Recommended Story: Holder of Record
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.