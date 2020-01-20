Andrew Micallef Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRVL traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $28.49. 11,517,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,628. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $28.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,926,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,358,833,000 after buying an additional 628,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,312.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,303,000 after buying an additional 1,997,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.52.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

