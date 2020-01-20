Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.70. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 425,240 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a current ratio of 47.74, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $362.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit alerts:

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of ($14.23) million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

In other news, Director Robert Craig Davis purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $39,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,763 shares of company stock valued at $72,329. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Company Profile (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.