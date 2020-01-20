Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria (NYSE:APHA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.30 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price target on Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aphria in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.34.
NYSE APHA traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $5.27. 6,645,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,719,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.78.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.
