Aphria (TSE:APHA) Given New C$10.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$11.00 to C$10.30 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Aphria from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. CIBC upgraded Aphria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Aphria from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aphria from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:APHA traded up C$0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching C$7.04. 1,660,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,802,428. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

