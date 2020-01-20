Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Down 4% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and $1.39 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007552 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

