Apollo Global Management (APO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

1/17/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/13/2020 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/19/2019 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $46.00.

NYSE:APO traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. 2,642,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $183,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $5,568,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 197.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after buying an additional 1,509,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

