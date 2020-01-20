Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Aptus Collerd Income Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:ACIO)’s share price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.81, 3,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average session volume of 14,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.1954 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

