Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Analysts expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 131,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,414. The company has a market cap of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit