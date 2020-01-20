Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aravive posted earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($1.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aravive from $12.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 131,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,414. The company has a market cap of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 7.59. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $15.62.

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 133,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,662.90. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

