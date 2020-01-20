Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.87 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $42.89 million and $1.87 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007398 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

