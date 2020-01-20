Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of AHH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.74. 212,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,065. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 31.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

