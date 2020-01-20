Artis Turba Trading Up 0.7% This Week (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Artis Turba token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Artis Turba has a market cap of $150,528.00 and approximately $7,935.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.86 or 0.03471294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00201641 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128853 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Token Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba . Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.