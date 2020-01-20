Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LON:ARS)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), 4,007,966 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 2,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Asiamet Resources Company Profile (LON:ARS)

Asiamet Resources Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Indonesia. Its principal properties include the BKM copper and BKZ polymetallic projects located in Kalimantan, Indonesia, as well as a copper-gold porphyry deposit located on the island of Sumatra, Indonesia.

