At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. At Home Group reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow At Home Group.

HOME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of At Home Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. At Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

At Home Group stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in At Home Group by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in At Home Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

