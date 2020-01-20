ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $80.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and OKEx. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.32 or 0.03473804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00201969 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129455 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.