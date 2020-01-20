Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.82

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.82 and traded as low as $1.50. Atossa Genetics shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 66,966 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATOS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Atossa Genetics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atossa Genetics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of Atossa Genetics worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atossa Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.