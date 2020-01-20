AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.44. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 593,981 shares changing hands.
AUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AU Optronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73.
About AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO)
AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.
