AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.59

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.59 and traded as high as $3.44. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 593,981 shares changing hands.

AUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised AU Optronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUO. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in AU Optronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in AU Optronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in AU Optronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AU Optronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AU Optronics by 1,197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

