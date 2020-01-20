Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $204.54

Augean plc (LON:AUG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.54 and traded as high as $225.98. Augean shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 170,689 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 146.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74.

Augean Company Profile (LON:AUG)

Augean plc engages in the waste management businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates in five segments: Energy and Construction, Radioactive Waste Services, Augean Integrated Services, Augean North Sea Services, and Industry and Infrastructure. The Energy and Construction segment operates three hazardous and non-hazardous landfill operating sites that provide waste remediation, treatment, and disposal services.

