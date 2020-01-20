Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0015

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, Bitinka and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market cap of $10.07 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00036787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $490.82 or 0.05630117 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034015 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128166 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora is a token. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

