Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.37, 269,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 191,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Auryn Resources stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Auryn Resources were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

