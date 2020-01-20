Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bakkavor Group Plc (LON:BAKK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 148.33 ($1.95).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAKK. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

LON BAKK traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 139.40 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 121.63. Bakkavor Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27).

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.