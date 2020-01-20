Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.05 ($4.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.15 ($4.82).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

