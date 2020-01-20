Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post sales of $242.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $929.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $926.10 million to $935.15 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $994.51 million, with estimates ranging from $985.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $242.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

BXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 160.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. 322,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85. Bancorpsouth Bank has a twelve month low of $26.47 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.18%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

