Bata Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,022.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, Bata has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a total market capitalization of $90,022.00 and $356.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00657822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007622 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000466 BTC.

About Bata

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bata is www.bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.