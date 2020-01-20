Beam Achieves Market Cap of $30.66 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $30.66 million and $23.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00006620 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036358 BTC.

999 (999) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00038402 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 53,460,560 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

