Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Corp. (CVE:BCM) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.43, 44,926 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 83,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $253.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.37.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Company Profile (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

