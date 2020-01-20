Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €94.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beiersdorf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.89 ($120.80).

BEI opened at €105.90 ($123.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.03. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 52-week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion and a PE ratio of 32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €105.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.71.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

