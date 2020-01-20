Bell Financial Group (ASX:BFG) Shares Up 0.3%

Bell Financial Group Ltd (ASX:BFG) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$1.47 ($1.04) and last traded at A$1.46 ($1.03), 514,031 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $466.68 million and a PE ratio of 15.00.

Bell Financial Group Company Profile (ASX:BFG)

Bell Financial Group Limited provides stock broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.

