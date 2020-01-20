Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,060.00

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($53.41) and last traded at GBX 4,053 ($53.31), with a volume of 107648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,004 ($52.67).

BWY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,705.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit