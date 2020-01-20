Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,060.00

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,060 ($53.41) and last traded at GBX 4,053 ($53.31), with a volume of 107648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,004 ($52.67).

BWY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.67) price target (up from GBX 3,600 ($47.36)) on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Get Bellway alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,705.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,232.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.