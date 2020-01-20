Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,825 ($24.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,180 ($15.52) to GBX 1,462 ($19.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,530 ($20.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.07) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,529.50 ($20.12).

LON OXIG opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.84) on Friday. Oxford Instruments has a 12 month low of GBX 850 ($11.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,672 ($21.99). The stock has a market cap of $915.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,533.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,383.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, the United Kingdom, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's Nanotechnology Tools segment provides high performance scientific imaging cameras, spectroscopy solutions, and microscopy systems for research and OEM markets; atomic force probe microscopy for materials and bioscience applications; 3D and 4D image visualization and analysis software; and nanoanalysis solutions for materials characterization and nanofabrication on scanning electron microscopes, focussed ion beams, and transmission electron microscopes.

