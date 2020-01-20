Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,065 ($27.16) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays began coverage on Spectris in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Spectris to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,818 ($37.07) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.23. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,601.05.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

