Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).
LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,449 ($19.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,414.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,177.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
