Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,410 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Main First Bank lifted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,352.19 ($17.79).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 1,449 ($19.06) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,414.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,177.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

