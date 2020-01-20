Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Charles Muth Sells 8,000 Shares

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, December 16th, Charles Muth sold 4,046 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $303,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.12. 10,411,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,028,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 250.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,339,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 513.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 207,355 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 192,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,670,000 after acquiring an additional 143,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,822,000 after buying an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $138.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

