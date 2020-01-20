BHEX Token (BHT) Price Reaches $0.0239

BHEX Token (CURRENCY:BHT) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. One BHEX Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea, BHEX and Huobi Global. BHEX Token has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $598,316.00 worth of BHEX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BHEX Token has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.34 or 0.03510470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00199818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129679 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BHEX Token Token Profile

BHEX Token's total supply is 1,638,393,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,141,730 tokens. BHEX Token's official website is www.bhex.com . BHEX Token's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BHEX Token

BHEX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and BHEX.

