Billington (LON:BILN) Sets New 52-Week High at $396.00

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.21) and last traded at GBX 391 ($5.14), with a volume of 11414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.99).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 350.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 326.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 million and a P/E ratio of 10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Billington news, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 100,000 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £300,000 ($394,632.99). Also, insider Trevor Taylor sold 5,538 shares of Billington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.24), for a total transaction of £17,832.36 ($23,457.46). In the last three months, insiders sold 1,473,871 shares of company stock worth $490,053,136.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

